This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
