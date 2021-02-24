Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
