Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.