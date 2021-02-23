This evening in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
