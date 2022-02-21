Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect…
Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …