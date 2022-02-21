Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.