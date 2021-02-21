 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

