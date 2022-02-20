 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

