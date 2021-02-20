Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.