This evening in Bristol: Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
