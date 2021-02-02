This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
