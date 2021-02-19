 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

