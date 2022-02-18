This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should …
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The ar…
This evening in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chan…