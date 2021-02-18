 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts