Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.