 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts