This evening's outlook for Bristol: Snow in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
