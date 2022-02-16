Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.