Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
This evening in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 d…
This evening in Bristol: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Coo…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thun…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are sugge…
This evening in Bristol: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect tem…