Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.