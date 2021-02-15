This evening in Bristol: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
