For the drive home in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
