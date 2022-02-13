 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph.

Local Weather

