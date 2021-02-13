This evening in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
