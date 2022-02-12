Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Bristol Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.