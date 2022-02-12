This evening in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Bristol Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
