Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

