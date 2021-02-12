For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with snow. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We wi…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls f…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Bristol: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Coo…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Tuesday…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …