Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.