 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts