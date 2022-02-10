For the drive home in Bristol: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
