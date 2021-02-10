 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts