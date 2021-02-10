Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with snow. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls f…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. …
This evening in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Tuesday…