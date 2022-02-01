 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

