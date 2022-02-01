Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variabl…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecast…