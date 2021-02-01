 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.4. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

