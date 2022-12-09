Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.