Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

