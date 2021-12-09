 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

