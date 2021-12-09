This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
