Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

