Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

