This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degre…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…