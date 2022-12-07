For the drive home in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
