Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

