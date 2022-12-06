Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.