This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
