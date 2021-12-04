 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts