Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.