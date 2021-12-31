Bristol's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesti…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.