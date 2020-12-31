Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Bristol
