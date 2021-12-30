For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesti…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.