 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Bristol

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 49-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts