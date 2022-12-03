For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
