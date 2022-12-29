Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.