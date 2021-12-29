Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
