This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
