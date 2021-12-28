 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

