Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds shou…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. 11 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Partly clo…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol people shoul…
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.