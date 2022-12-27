 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

