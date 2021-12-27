 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

