Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

