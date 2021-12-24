This evening in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.